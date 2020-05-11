Police lights

Opelika Police Department

>A shooting into an unoccupied building occurred at Venture Express, 1701 N. Uniroyal Rd. 

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred at United Auto Collision, 301 S. Railroad Ave.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 2100 block of Waverly Parkway. 

Lanett Police Department

>Kevin Ryan Abercrombie, 31, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

>Kenneth Wayne Boyd, 42, of Valley, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 1000 block of County Road 510. 

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Sangyoung Lee, 25, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

>Blair Carter West, 22, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

>Austin Brett Calvert, 19, of Valley, was arrested and charged with minor in possession of alcohol, discharging a firearm into an unoccupied building, second-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and carrying concealed pistol without a permit.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

