Opelika Police Department

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 2100 block of Waverly Parkway.

>First-degree theft of property occurred at Amerifirst Bank, 3120 Frederick Rd., Suite L.

>Jared Cody Jerido, 24, of Tuskegee, was arrested and charged with illegal possession of credit/debit card and second-degree theft of property.

Lanett Police Department

>Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle reported in the 100 block of North Gilmer Avenue.

Valley Police Department

>Dequncy Sharbquial Williams, 29, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal trespass.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

