Opelika Police Department
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 2100 block of Waverly Parkway.
>First-degree theft of property occurred at Amerifirst Bank, 3120 Frederick Rd., Suite L.
>Jared Cody Jerido, 24, of Tuskegee, was arrested and charged with illegal possession of credit/debit card and second-degree theft of property.
Lanett Police Department
>Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle reported in the 100 block of North Gilmer Avenue.
Valley Police Department
>Dequncy Sharbquial Williams, 29, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal trespass.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.