Lee County Sheriff’s Office

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 4100 block of Walnut Street.

>Darlene Detreka Beasley, 47, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol) and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

>Travis Aundray Lewis, 38, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>Ray Charles Wright, 54, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

Lanett Police Department

>Bobbi Martin, 45, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

