Lee County Sheriff’s Office
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 4100 block of Walnut Street.
>Darlene Detreka Beasley, 47, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol) and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
>Travis Aundray Lewis, 38, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Ray Charles Wright, 54, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Lanett Police Department
>Bobbi Martin, 45, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
