police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Theft of property (unlocked vehicle) was reported in the 300 block of Third Avenue.

>Theft of property (shoplifting) was reported in the 1700 block of South College Street.

>Theft of property was reported in the 400 block of East Veterans Boulevard.

>Theft of property was reported in the 2000 block of U.S. Highway 29 South.

>Second-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 1600 block of East University Drive.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 200 block of South Donahue Drive.

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 600 block of Lee Road 191.

>Jalen Treycvon Ezell, 22, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property.

>Mile Alexander Maki, 19, of Boca Raton, Florida, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

Lanett Police Department

>Angel Brown, 45, of Burton, Michigan, was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence and public intoxication.

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 2000 block of 20th Avenue Southwest.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported in the 600 block of North 15th Court.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

