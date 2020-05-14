Auburn Police Division
>Theft of property (unlocked vehicle) was reported in the 300 block of Third Avenue.
>Theft of property (shoplifting) was reported in the 1700 block of South College Street.
>Theft of property was reported in the 400 block of East Veterans Boulevard.
>Theft of property was reported in the 2000 block of U.S. Highway 29 South.
>Second-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 1600 block of East University Drive.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 200 block of South Donahue Drive.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 600 block of Lee Road 191.
>Jalen Treycvon Ezell, 22, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property.
>Mile Alexander Maki, 19, of Boca Raton, Florida, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Lanett Police Department
>Angel Brown, 45, of Burton, Michigan, was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence and public intoxication.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 2000 block of 20th Avenue Southwest.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported in the 600 block of North 15th Court.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
