Auburn Police Division
>Jon Fields Grimes was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Opelika Police Department
>A burglary and theft occurred at Opelika Scrap, Inc., 2000 Steel St.
>First-degree theft of property occurred at Dollar General, 2000 Marvyn Pkwy.
Valley Police Department
>Corenta Deshun Avery, 24, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a concealed weapon.
Lanett Police Department
>First-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported in the 1000 block of Cherry Drive.
>Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 700 block of South 10th Street.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>William Wilson Sapp, 40, of Camp Hill, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>Theft was reported by a resident of Eclectic.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
