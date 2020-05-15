police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Jon Fields Grimes was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 

Opelika Police Department

>A burglary and theft occurred at Opelika Scrap, Inc., 2000 Steel St. 

>First-degree theft of property occurred at Dollar General, 2000 Marvyn Pkwy.

Valley Police Department

>Corenta Deshun Avery, 24, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a concealed weapon.

Lanett Police Department

>First-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported in the 1000 block of Cherry Drive.

>Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 700 block of South 10th Street.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>William Wilson Sapp, 40, of Camp Hill, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>Theft was reported by a resident of Eclectic.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

