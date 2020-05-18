police lights

Auburn Police Division

>A dog bite was reported in the 200 block of South Dean Road. 

>Giving false identification to law enforcement officer and second-degree criminal tampering were reported in the 100 block of South College Street. 

>Unauthorized use of auto (no force) was reported in the 1200 block of Britnee Court. 

>Public lewdness was reported in the 400 block of East Veterans Boulevard. 

>First-degree criminal trespass and harassment were reported in the 100 block of Cedarcrest Circle.

>Theft of property was reported in the 400 block of Duncan Drive. 

>Theft of property and obstructing government operations were reported in the 1700 block of South College Street. 

>Ricky Bernard Grier, Jr., 37, of Riverdale, Georgia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

>Charles Danny Mills, Jr., 33, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

>Ladarryl Howard Jackson was arrested and charged with second-degree receiving stolen property. 

>Chulki Kim was arrested and charged with pubic intoxication. 

>Luke Andrew Maddox, 20, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).  

Opelika Police Department

>First-degree theft of property occurred at Elliott & Associates, Ins., 211 Second Ave.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred at Starbuck’s Coffee, 2056 Interstate Dr.

>First-degree theft of property occurred in the 700 block of Powledge Avenue.

>A burglary and theft occurred at Fourth Street Station, 300 Columbus Pkwy, Suite B.

>Deandre Rashade Carlton, 24, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Valley Police Department

>Kerry Paul Cobb, 29, of Valley, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>Sabin Given, of Dadeville, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

