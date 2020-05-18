Auburn Police Division
>A dog bite was reported in the 200 block of South Dean Road.
>Giving false identification to law enforcement officer and second-degree criminal tampering were reported in the 100 block of South College Street.
>Unauthorized use of auto (no force) was reported in the 1200 block of Britnee Court.
>Public lewdness was reported in the 400 block of East Veterans Boulevard.
>First-degree criminal trespass and harassment were reported in the 100 block of Cedarcrest Circle.
>Theft of property was reported in the 400 block of Duncan Drive.
>Theft of property and obstructing government operations were reported in the 1700 block of South College Street.
>Ricky Bernard Grier, Jr., 37, of Riverdale, Georgia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Charles Danny Mills, Jr., 33, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Ladarryl Howard Jackson was arrested and charged with second-degree receiving stolen property.
>Chulki Kim was arrested and charged with pubic intoxication.
>Luke Andrew Maddox, 20, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Opelika Police Department
>First-degree theft of property occurred at Elliott & Associates, Ins., 211 Second Ave.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred at Starbuck’s Coffee, 2056 Interstate Dr.
>First-degree theft of property occurred in the 700 block of Powledge Avenue.
>A burglary and theft occurred at Fourth Street Station, 300 Columbus Pkwy, Suite B.
>Deandre Rashade Carlton, 24, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Valley Police Department
>Kerry Paul Cobb, 29, of Valley, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>Sabin Given, of Dadeville, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
