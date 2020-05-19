police lights

Opelika Police Department

>Criminal possession of a forged instrument and theft occurred at Regions Bank, 2401 Gateway Drive. 

>A robbery of an individual occurred in the 1600 block of Second Avenue. 

>Jaravius Tarez Colquitt, 29, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery. 

Lanett Police Department

>Third-degree burglary, third-degree theft of property and second-degree criminal mischief were reported in the 600 block of South Fourth Avenue.

>First-degree theft of property and second-degree criminal trespass were reported in the 10 block of East 18th Street.

>First-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 1100 block of East Third Avenue.

>First-degree burglary and third-degree robbery were reported in the 1400 block of South 14th Street.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>Maurice Conway, of Jackson Gap, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

