Opelika Police Department
>Criminal possession of a forged instrument and theft occurred at Regions Bank, 2401 Gateway Drive.
>A robbery of an individual occurred in the 1600 block of Second Avenue.
>Jaravius Tarez Colquitt, 29, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.
Lanett Police Department
>Third-degree burglary, third-degree theft of property and second-degree criminal mischief were reported in the 600 block of South Fourth Avenue.
>First-degree theft of property and second-degree criminal trespass were reported in the 10 block of East 18th Street.
>First-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 1100 block of East Third Avenue.
>First-degree burglary and third-degree robbery were reported in the 1400 block of South 14th Street.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>Maurice Conway, of Jackson Gap, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
