Auburn Police Division
>Sydney Shea Walker was arrested and charged with harassment and first-degree criminal trespass.
>Theft of property was reported in the 100 block of North Ross Street.
>Theft of property was reported in the 1700 block of South College Street.
>Theft of lost property was reported in the 200 block of Tichenor Avenue.
>Theft of property was reported in the 800 block of North Donahue Drive.
>Theft of property was reported in the 800 block of Gentry Drive.
>Fraudulent use of credit/debit card and theft of property were reported in the 4300 block of Golf Club Drive.
>Theft of property was reported twice in the 1700 block of South College Street.
>Jamie Calvina Hillman was arrested and charged with theft of property.
>Rodney Rene Grimmett, 54, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>A Forsyth, Georgia, 37-year-old was arrested and charged with fourth-degree theft of property and possession of a controlled substance.
Lanett Police Department
>Dequincy Williams, 29, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with harassment and indecent exposure.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Trevon Omar Hutchinson, 21, of Opelika, was arrested and charged on grand jury indictments for third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property.
>Shandriguez Michelle Stewart, 23, of Montgomery, was arrested and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property.
>Melanie Lynne Stoutermine, 23, of Montgomery, was arrested and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.
>Shakia Shanea Maclean, 23, of Montgomery, was arrested and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
