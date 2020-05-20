Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Sydney Shea Walker was arrested and charged with harassment and first-degree criminal trespass.

>Theft of property was reported in the 100 block of North Ross Street.

>Theft of property was reported in the 1700 block of South College Street.

>Theft of lost property was reported in the 200 block of Tichenor Avenue.

>Theft of property was reported in the 800 block of North Donahue Drive. 

>Theft of property was reported in the 800 block of Gentry Drive. 

>Fraudulent use of credit/debit card and theft of property were reported in the 4300 block of Golf Club Drive. 

>Theft of property was reported twice in the 1700 block of South College Street. 

>Jamie Calvina Hillman was arrested and charged with theft of property. 

>Rodney Rene Grimmett, 54, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

>A Forsyth, Georgia, 37-year-old was arrested and charged with fourth-degree theft of property and possession of a controlled substance. 

Lanett Police Department

>Dequincy Williams, 29, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with harassment and indecent exposure.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Trevon Omar Hutchinson, 21, of Opelika, was arrested and charged on grand jury indictments for third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property.

>Shandriguez Michelle Stewart, 23, of Montgomery, was arrested and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property.

>Melanie Lynne Stoutermine, 23, of Montgomery, was arrested and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.

>Shakia Shanea Maclean, 23, of Montgomery, was arrested and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments