Opelika Police Department

>Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 100 block of Chester Avenue.

>David Lee White, 50, of London, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with fraudulent use of credit/debit card and first-degree theft of property.

>Victor Joel Niz Santos, 21, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Valley Police Department

>Quintez Trayvone Sanchez Jackson, 24, of Valley, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and resisting arrest.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>First-degree identity theft was reported by a resident of Daviston.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Brandon D. Carwell, 28, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with failure to appear (child support), possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, attempt to elude and pistol (certain persons forbidden to carry).

>Michael Anthony Trammell, 43, of West Point, Georgia, was arrested and charged with third-degree possession of a forged instrument, third-degree theft of property, possession of a controlled substance, probation violation and second-degree forgery.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

