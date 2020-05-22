Police lights

Lanett Police Department

>Tomquevious Floyd, 37, of Cusseta, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, pistol without a permit and possession of a controlled substance.

Valley Police Department

>Angela Michelle Robinson, 45, of Valley, was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal mischief.

>Reginald McBride, 52, of Valley, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>A resident of New Home Road in Montevallo filed two reports for theft of property and a report for burglary of a residence.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

