Lanett Police Department
>Tomquevious Floyd, 37, of Cusseta, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, pistol without a permit and possession of a controlled substance.
Valley Police Department
>Angela Michelle Robinson, 45, of Valley, was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal mischief.
>Reginald McBride, 52, of Valley, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>A resident of New Home Road in Montevallo filed two reports for theft of property and a report for burglary of a residence.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
