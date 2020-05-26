Opelika Police Department
» Identity theft and theft of property was reported in the 500 block of Crawford Rd.
» Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of Wallace Ave.
» Zachary Dewayne Manning, 36, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
» Theft of property was reported in the 1600 block of Northridge Dr.
» Jadarius Lamar Dowdell, 26, from Opelika, was arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting on Hurst Street in April.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
» Justin Lee Hammock, 24, of Auburn was arrested and charged with failure to appear.
» Temarcus Williams, 24, of Tuskegee was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
» Jonathan Paul Taunton, 36, of Lanett was arrested and charged with failure to appear.
» Bryan Jacob McMakin, 23, of Cusseta was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
» Jacob Trent Adamson, 41, of Roanoke was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing.
» Dylan Lee Beck, 27, of Five Points was arrested and charged with probation violation possession of a controlled substance and criminal trespassing.
» Tobias Carvell Bucknet, 28, of West Point, Ga. was arrested and charged with attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.
