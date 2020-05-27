police siren

Auburn Police Division

» Harassment was reported in the 600 block of Shug Jordan Parkway.

» Identity theft was reported in the 2600 block of Sophia Court.

» Criminal trespassing was reported in the 500 block of West Glenn Avenue.

Opelika Police Department

» Criminal possession of a forged instrument was reported at the U.S. Post Office in the 500 block of South 7th Street.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Department

» Willie Radford Strickland III, 22, of Cusseta, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

» Albert Proctor, 42, of Gulfport, Miss., was arrested and charged with failure to appear.

