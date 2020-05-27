Auburn Police Division
» Harassment was reported in the 600 block of Shug Jordan Parkway.
» Identity theft was reported in the 2600 block of Sophia Court.
» Criminal trespassing was reported in the 500 block of West Glenn Avenue.
Opelika Police Department
» Criminal possession of a forged instrument was reported at the U.S. Post Office in the 500 block of South 7th Street.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Department
» Willie Radford Strickland III, 22, of Cusseta, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
» Albert Proctor, 42, of Gulfport, Miss., was arrested and charged with failure to appear.
