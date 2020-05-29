police lights

police lights

 file art

Auburn Police Division

» First degree receiving stolen property of more than $2,500 was reported in the 900 block of Wire Road.

» Harassment was reported in the 300 block of Jones Street.

» Identity theft was reported in the 6400 block of Jackson Road.

» Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of South Gay Street.

» Fourth-degree theft of property was reported in the 1900 block of South College Street.

» Fourth-degree theft of property was reported in the 1700 block of South College Street.

» Third-degree criminal trespassing was reported in the 2300 block of Bent Creek Road.

» Third-degree domestic violence was reported in Auburn.

» Fourth-degree theft of property was reported in the 1700 block of South College Street on May 27.

Opelika Police Department

» Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft was reported in the 1000 block of Andrews Road.

» Third-degree theft of property was reported in the 2600 block of Enterprise Drive.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

» Brandon Laney, 33, of Wadley was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree theft of property and third-degree assault.

» Christopher Ray, 35, of LaFayette was arrested and charged with fourth-degree theft of property and attempting to elude law enforcement.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments