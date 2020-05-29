Auburn Police Division
» First degree receiving stolen property of more than $2,500 was reported in the 900 block of Wire Road.
» Harassment was reported in the 300 block of Jones Street.
» Identity theft was reported in the 6400 block of Jackson Road.
» Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of South Gay Street.
» Fourth-degree theft of property was reported in the 1900 block of South College Street.
» Fourth-degree theft of property was reported in the 1700 block of South College Street.
» Third-degree criminal trespassing was reported in the 2300 block of Bent Creek Road.
» Third-degree domestic violence was reported in Auburn.
» Fourth-degree theft of property was reported in the 1700 block of South College Street on May 27.
Opelika Police Department
» Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft was reported in the 1000 block of Andrews Road.
» Third-degree theft of property was reported in the 2600 block of Enterprise Drive.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
» Brandon Laney, 33, of Wadley was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree theft of property and third-degree assault.
» Christopher Ray, 35, of LaFayette was arrested and charged with fourth-degree theft of property and attempting to elude law enforcement.
