Auburn Police Division
>First-degree receiving stolen property was reported in the 200 block of Opelika Road.
>Endangering welfare of child was reported.
>Theft of property (unlocked vehicle) was reported twice in the 700 block of West Magnolia Avenue.
>An Auburn 20-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (THC) and two counts of failing to appear (traffic).
>Alfonza Dowdell, 54, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>McGary Owens, 63, of Tuskegee, was arrested and charged with discharge firearm into an unoccupied dwelling or vehicle.
>Lorenza Jackson was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
>Second-degree theft of property and first-degree burglary were reported at 2706 Lee Rd. 165, Salem.
>Reckless endangerment, second-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree assault and discharge firearm into an unoccupied vehicle were reported in the 0 block of Lee Rd. 620, Auburn.
>First-degree theft of property was reported at the trash dump, 5688 Lee Rd. 175, Salem.
>Al Jerome Harris, 37, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
>Rodney Edward Walker, 41, was arrested and charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest.
>Kimberly Blythe Hall, 35, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Jesse Daniel Lee Revells, 24, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Germise Kendrell Welch, 39, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol) and second-degree possession of marijuana.
>Sharifa Jamala James, 36, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol) and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
>Thomas Grantham Gilbert, 22, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol) and second-degree possession of marijuana.
>Karlissa Shauniece Henderson, 29, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol) and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
Opelika Police Department
>A burglary and harassment occurred in the 1500 block of Old Columbus Road.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 300 block of Brookwood Circle.
>First-degree theft of property occurred in the 800 block of Crawford Road.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 2600 block of Park Street.
>Sergio Javonta Wilkerson, 26, of Decatur, Georgia, was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property.
>Jacandace Shamikia Finley, 20, of Salem, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
>Cupertino Ramos, 35, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Lanett Police Department
>Courtney Harris, 38, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with harassment, public intoxication and obstruction of government operations.
>First-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported in the 10 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway.
>Breaking and entering a motor vehicle and second-degree theft were reported in the 5700 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway.
Valley Police Department
>Second-degree assault was reported in the 5400 block of County Road 388.
>A structure fire was reported in the 4000 block of County Road 388.
>Brandon James Osteen, 29, of Five Points, was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, first-degree theft of property, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
>Rodney Darryl Roberts, 54, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
