Auburn Police Division

>First-degree receiving stolen property was reported in the 200 block of Opelika Road. 

>Endangering welfare of child was reported. 

>Theft of property (unlocked vehicle) was reported twice in the 700 block of West Magnolia Avenue. 

>An Auburn 20-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (THC) and two counts of failing to appear (traffic). 

>Alfonza Dowdell, 54, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

>McGary Owens, 63, of Tuskegee, was arrested and charged with discharge firearm into an unoccupied dwelling or vehicle. 

>Lorenza Jackson was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 

Lee County Sheriff's Office

>Second-degree theft of property and first-degree burglary were reported at 2706 Lee Rd. 165, Salem. 

>Reckless endangerment, second-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree assault and discharge firearm into an unoccupied vehicle were reported in the 0 block of Lee Rd. 620, Auburn. 

>First-degree theft of property was reported at the trash dump, 5688 Lee Rd. 175, Salem. 

>Al Jerome Harris, 37, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. 

>Rodney Edward Walker, 41, was arrested and charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest. 

>Kimberly Blythe Hall, 35, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

>Jesse Daniel Lee Revells, 24, was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 

>Germise Kendrell Welch, 39, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol) and second-degree possession of marijuana. 

>Sharifa Jamala James, 36, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol) and open container of alcohol in a vehicle. 

>Thomas Grantham Gilbert, 22, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol) and second-degree possession of marijuana. 

>Karlissa Shauniece Henderson, 29, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol) and open container of alcohol in a vehicle. 

Opelika Police Department

>A burglary and harassment occurred in the 1500 block of Old Columbus Road.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 300 block of Brookwood Circle.

>First-degree theft of property occurred in the 800 block of Crawford Road.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 2600 block of Park Street.

>Sergio Javonta Wilkerson, 26, of Decatur, Georgia, was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property.

>Jacandace Shamikia Finley, 20, of Salem, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

>Cupertino Ramos, 35, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Lanett Police Department

>Courtney Harris, 38, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with harassment, public intoxication and obstruction of government operations.

>First-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported in the 10 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway.

>Breaking and entering a motor vehicle and second-degree theft were reported in the 5700 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Valley Police Department

>Second-degree assault was reported in the 5400 block of County Road 388.

>A structure fire was reported in the 4000 block of County Road 388.

>Brandon James Osteen, 29, of Five Points, was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, first-degree theft of property, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of prescription drugs.

>Rodney Darryl Roberts, 54, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

