Auburn Police Division
>Theft of property, criminal mischief and criminal trespass were reported in the 100 block of Shug Jordan Parkway.
>Theft of property was reported in the 2500 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
>Theft of property was reported in the 1700 block of South College Street.
>A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, giving false identification to law enforcement officer and carrying pistol unlawfully.
>An Auburn 23-year-old was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
>A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
>An Auburn 21-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana.
>An Auburn 22-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, firearms license required and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Opelika Police Department
>A burglary and theft occurred in the 2200 block of Steel Street.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.