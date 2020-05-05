police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Theft of property, criminal mischief and criminal trespass were reported in the 100 block of Shug Jordan Parkway.

>Theft of property was reported in the 2500 block of Martin Luther King Drive.

>Theft of property was reported in the 1700 block of South College Street.

>A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, giving false identification to law enforcement officer and carrying pistol unlawfully.

>An Auburn 23-year-old was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

>A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

>An Auburn 21-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana.

>An Auburn 22-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, firearms license required and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Opelika Police Department

>A burglary and theft occurred in the 2200 block of Steel Street.

