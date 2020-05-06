police lights

Lee County Sheriff's Office

>Second-degree theft of property and identity theft were reported in the 0 block of Lee Road 450, Phenix City. 

>Third-degree domestic violence (harassment), third-degree domestic violence (reckless endangerment), unauthorized use of a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 2800 block of Lee Road 188, Auburn. 

>First-degree robbery and first-degree assault were reported in the 0 block of Lee Road 2101, Opelika. 

Auburn Police Division

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 900 block of Opelika Road.

>Timothy Francis Curran was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

Opelika Police Department

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 400 block of Fruitwood Circle.

>Second-degree assault was reported in the 500 block of South Antioch Circle.

Valley Police Department

>A structure fire was reported in the 1600 block of Athens Avenue.

Lanett Police Department

>Breaking and entering a motor vehicle and second-degree theft were reported in the 1700 block of 32nd Avenue Southwest.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 600 block of South Sixth Avenue.

> Breaking and entering a motor vehicle and second-degree theft were reported in the 3100 block of 36th Avenue Southwest.

> Breaking and entering a motor vehicle and fourth-degree theft were reported in the 600 block of South Sixth Street.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Thomas Hunt, 55, of Valley, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and pistol without a permit.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

