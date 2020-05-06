Lee County Sheriff's Office
>Second-degree theft of property and identity theft were reported in the 0 block of Lee Road 450, Phenix City.
>Third-degree domestic violence (harassment), third-degree domestic violence (reckless endangerment), unauthorized use of a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 2800 block of Lee Road 188, Auburn.
>First-degree robbery and first-degree assault were reported in the 0 block of Lee Road 2101, Opelika.
Auburn Police Division
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 900 block of Opelika Road.
>Timothy Francis Curran was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Opelika Police Department
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 400 block of Fruitwood Circle.
>Second-degree assault was reported in the 500 block of South Antioch Circle.
Valley Police Department
>A structure fire was reported in the 1600 block of Athens Avenue.
Lanett Police Department
>Breaking and entering a motor vehicle and second-degree theft were reported in the 1700 block of 32nd Avenue Southwest.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 600 block of South Sixth Avenue.
> Breaking and entering a motor vehicle and second-degree theft were reported in the 3100 block of 36th Avenue Southwest.
> Breaking and entering a motor vehicle and fourth-degree theft were reported in the 600 block of South Sixth Street.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Thomas Hunt, 55, of Valley, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and pistol without a permit.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
