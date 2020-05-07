police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Hemlock Drive.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 2500 block of East Glenn Avenue.

>Theft of article from auto was reported in the 1700 block of South College Street.

>First-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported in the 2000 block of Bent Creek Road.

>Remus Donte Menifield, 33, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with second-degree theft of property, two counts of third-degree theft of property, fourth-degree theft of property and five counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.

>An Auburn 28-year-old was arrested and charged with torture/willful abuse of child.

>Brock Lockwood Benton, 34, of Montgomery, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>Matthew David Sample, 31, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

Opelika Police Department

>First-degree theft of property occurred at Pepperell Baptist Church, 2702 Second Ave.

>First-degree theft of property occurred in the 2500 block of Rocky Point Way.

>A burglary occurred in the 200 block of Chester Avenue.

Valley Police Department

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 2500 block of 16th Place.

Lanett Police Department

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 200 block of North Ninth Avenue.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1700 block of South Broad Avenue.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Curry Damon Whitlow, 44, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine, driving under the influence (alcohol) and failure to pay (child support).

