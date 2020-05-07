Auburn Police Division
>Third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Hemlock Drive.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 2500 block of East Glenn Avenue.
>Theft of article from auto was reported in the 1700 block of South College Street.
>First-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported in the 2000 block of Bent Creek Road.
>Remus Donte Menifield, 33, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with second-degree theft of property, two counts of third-degree theft of property, fourth-degree theft of property and five counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.
>An Auburn 28-year-old was arrested and charged with torture/willful abuse of child.
>Brock Lockwood Benton, 34, of Montgomery, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Matthew David Sample, 31, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Opelika Police Department
>First-degree theft of property occurred at Pepperell Baptist Church, 2702 Second Ave.
>First-degree theft of property occurred in the 2500 block of Rocky Point Way.
>A burglary occurred in the 200 block of Chester Avenue.
Valley Police Department
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 2500 block of 16th Place.
Lanett Police Department
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 200 block of North Ninth Avenue.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1700 block of South Broad Avenue.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Curry Damon Whitlow, 44, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine, driving under the influence (alcohol) and failure to pay (child support).
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.