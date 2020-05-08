Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 2900 block of East University Drive.

>Theft of property from an unlocked auto was reported in the 500 block of Webster Road.

>Javontae Dominique Williams, 21, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property.

Opelika Police Department

>Second-degree theft of property occurred at Big Cat Fuels, 3700 Pepperell Pkwy.

Valley Police Department

>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 2000 block of Columbus Road.

Lanett Police Department

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 1000 block of County Road 454.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Austin Calvert, 19, of Valley, was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an unoccupied building, pistol without a permit, second-degree criminal mischief, minor in possession of alcohol and reckless driving.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

