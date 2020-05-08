Auburn Police Division
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 2900 block of East University Drive.
>Theft of property from an unlocked auto was reported in the 500 block of Webster Road.
>Javontae Dominique Williams, 21, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property.
Opelika Police Department
>Second-degree theft of property occurred at Big Cat Fuels, 3700 Pepperell Pkwy.
Valley Police Department
>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 2000 block of Columbus Road.
Lanett Police Department
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 1000 block of County Road 454.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Austin Calvert, 19, of Valley, was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an unoccupied building, pistol without a permit, second-degree criminal mischief, minor in possession of alcohol and reckless driving.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.