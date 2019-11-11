Opelika Police Department
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 3500 block of Dale Avenue.
>First-degree theft of property occurred at an unknown location in downtown Opelika.
>An attempted unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle occurred in the 2900 block of Birmingham Highway.
>First-degree theft of property occurred in the 2900 block of Marvyn Parkway.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Rodriguez Knight, 32, of Atlanta, was arrested and charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
>Aynesha Billingsley, 39, of Decatur, was arrested and charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
