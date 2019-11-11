Police lights

Opelika Police Department

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 3500 block of Dale Avenue. 

>First-degree theft of property occurred at an unknown location in downtown Opelika.

>An attempted unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle occurred in the 2900 block of Birmingham Highway.

>First-degree theft of property occurred in the 2900 block of Marvyn Parkway.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Rodriguez Knight, 32, of Atlanta, was arrested and charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

>Aynesha Billingsley, 39, of Decatur, was arrested and charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

