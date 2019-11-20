Police lights

Lee County Sheriff's Office

>James Alvin Johnson, Jr., 34, was arrested and charged with second-degree promote prison contraband and second-degree possession of marijuana. 

>Penny Leigh McKelvey, 42, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

>Jason Lavaughn White, 35, was arrested and charged with enticing child and indecent exposure. 

>Phillip Dustin Eyke, 24, was arrested and charged with second-degree theft of property and two counts of failure to appear. 

>Discharge firearm into an unoccupied dwelling or vehicle and third-degree criminal mischief were reported in the 200 block of Lee Road 997, Phenix City. 

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 2, Smiths. 

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 300 block of Lee Road 166, Opelika. 

Auburn Police Division

>Terrorist threat and two counts of harassing communications were reported in the 400 block of South Dean Road.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Oak Meadow Lane.

>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Cox Street.

>First-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported in the 400 block of West Longleaf Drive.

Opelika Police Department

>Jonah Carlton Adams, 24, of Opelika, was arrested on felony warrants charging him with criminal possession of forged instrument and theft of property.

>Robert Shawn Hickox, 42, of Salem, was arrested on felony warrants charging him with fraudulent use of credit/debit card and theft of property.

Lanett Police Department

>Unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 1300 block of 29th Avenue.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

Get Our Daily News and Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments