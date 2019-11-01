Auburn Police Division
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 900 block of West Magnolia Avenue.
>Theft of property from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Shelton Mill Drive.
>Auto theft was reported in the 900 block of West Magnolia Avenue.
Opelika Police Department
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1900 block of Pepperell Parkway.
>First-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported in the 2100 block of Interstate Drive.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
