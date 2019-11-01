Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 900 block of West Magnolia Avenue.

>Theft of property from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Shelton Mill Drive.

>Auto theft was reported in the 900 block of West Magnolia Avenue.

Opelika Police Department

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1900 block of Pepperell Parkway.

>First-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported in the 2100 block of Interstate Drive.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

Get Our Daily News and Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments