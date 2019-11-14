Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 300 block of South Donahue Drive. 

>Theft of article from auto was reported in the 300 block of Bentley Court. 

>Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of South College Street. 

>Second-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 1700 block of South College Street. 

Opelika Police Department

>A burglary and theft occurred in the 2200 block of South Long Street.

>Second-degree theft of property occurred at UPS, 800 Fox Run Parkway.

Valley Police Department

>Harassment and terrorist threats were reported in the 200 block of Johnson Street.

>A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with second-degree rape and second-degree sodomy.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Clifford Barnes, 40, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with sex offender notification act violation and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

