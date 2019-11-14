Auburn Police Division
>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 300 block of South Donahue Drive.
>Theft of article from auto was reported in the 300 block of Bentley Court.
>Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of South College Street.
>Second-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 1700 block of South College Street.
Opelika Police Department
>A burglary and theft occurred in the 2200 block of South Long Street.
>Second-degree theft of property occurred at UPS, 800 Fox Run Parkway.
Valley Police Department
>Harassment and terrorist threats were reported in the 200 block of Johnson Street.
>A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with second-degree rape and second-degree sodomy.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Clifford Barnes, 40, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with sex offender notification act violation and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.