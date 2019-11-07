Auburn Police Division
>First-degree theft of property, third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass were reported in the 1700 block of East Glenn Avenue.
>Obscene material distribution was reported in the 300 block of Webster Road.
>Discharging firearm in city was reported in the 600 block of Shug Jordan Parkway.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Shanton Latroy Hubbard, 38, of Pine Mountain, Georgia, was arrested on a grand jury indictment and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
>Discharge firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle was reported at 14349 Alabama Highway 51, Opelika.
>First-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported at the intersection of Lee Road 5 and Poyner Drive, Phenix City.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 200 block of Lee Road 2073, Opelika.
>Third-degree burglary, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and two counts of fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 2700 block of Alabama Highway 169, Opelika.
Valley Police Department
>First-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 2200 block of Columbus Road.
Lanett Police Department
>Henry Alexander Williams, 59, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.
>Terrorist threats was reported in the 1300 block of South Eighth Avenue.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
