Opelika Police Department
>Carolyn Denise Thomas, 29, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Valley Police Department
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 2600 block of 49th Street.
>Breaking and entering of a vehicle and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 1700 block of 5th Street.
>Brandon Jarbbar Ray, 39, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>Assault was reported on Airport Road in Alexander City.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
