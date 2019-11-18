Police lights

Opelika Police Department

>Carolyn Denise Thomas, 29, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. 

Valley Police Department

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 2600 block of 49th Street.

>Breaking and entering of a vehicle and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 1700 block of 5th Street.

>Brandon Jarbbar Ray, 39, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>Assault was reported on Airport Road in Alexander City.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

