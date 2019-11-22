Opelika Police Department
>First-degree theft of property occurred at East Alabama Allergy & Asthma, 121 North 20th Street, Building #7.
>Stacy Lashae Cobb, 26, of Fort Myers, Florida, was arrested on a felony warrant charging her with second-degree receiving stolen property.
Valley Police Department
>Latrice Laqual Williams, 43, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude a police officer.
>Rickey Ramon Williams, 39, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with public intoxication, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude a police officer.
Lanett Police Department
>First-degree criminal trespass and third-degree domestic violence were reported in the 700 block of South 13th Street.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Jimmy Woody, 28, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
