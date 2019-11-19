Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Second-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 300 block of West Samford Avenue.

>Second-degree theft of property from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of South College Street.

>First-degree forgery was reported in the 100 block of West Magnolia Avenue.

>Theft of property from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 2300 block of Beehive Road.

Opelika Police Department

>Kameron Markel Grady, 21, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft of property.

>Second-degree theft of property occurred at JLD Enterprises, 2426 Enterprise Drive.

>First-degree theft of property occurred in the 2900 block of Waverly Parkway.

Valley Police Department

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 6500 block of 24th Avenue.

>First-degree theft by deception was reported in the 6200 block of Fairfax Bypass.

>Cody Lee Carmack, 32, of Valley, was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

