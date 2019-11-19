Auburn Police Division
>Second-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 300 block of West Samford Avenue.
>Second-degree theft of property from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of South College Street.
>First-degree forgery was reported in the 100 block of West Magnolia Avenue.
>Theft of property from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 2300 block of Beehive Road.
Opelika Police Department
>Kameron Markel Grady, 21, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft of property.
>Second-degree theft of property occurred at JLD Enterprises, 2426 Enterprise Drive.
>First-degree theft of property occurred in the 2900 block of Waverly Parkway.
Valley Police Department
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 6500 block of 24th Avenue.
>First-degree theft by deception was reported in the 6200 block of Fairfax Bypass.
>Cody Lee Carmack, 32, of Valley, was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.