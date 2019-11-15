Auburn Police Division
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1700 block of South College Street.
>Cordell Cornelius Samuel, 33, of Salem, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Opelika Police Department
>A shooting into an occupied dwelling occurred in the 400 block of Wittle Avenue. No injuries were reported.
Valley Police Department
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 5200 block of Judge Brown Road.
>A structure fire was reported in the 1000 block of County Road 190.
>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 5600 block of 16th Avenue.
>Dalton Blake Dabbs, 23, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Lanett Police Department
>Denise Lasha Bonner, 49, of Valley, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
>Holly Dorrise Marasco, 34, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Terrence Crashawn Holloway, 33, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of marijuana.
>Clifford Raymond Barnes, 40, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and sex offender registration notification act.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
