Auburn Police Division

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1700 block of South College Street.

>Cordell Cornelius Samuel, 33, of Salem, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

Opelika Police Department

>A shooting into an occupied dwelling occurred in the 400 block of Wittle Avenue. No injuries were reported.

Valley Police Department

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 5200 block of Judge Brown Road.

>A structure fire was reported in the 1000 block of County Road 190.

>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 5600 block of 16th Avenue.

>Dalton Blake Dabbs, 23, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

Lanett Police Department

>Denise Lasha Bonner, 49, of Valley, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

>Holly Dorrise Marasco, 34, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Terrence Crashawn Holloway, 33, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of marijuana.

>Clifford Raymond Barnes, 40, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and sex offender registration notification act.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

