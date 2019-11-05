Auburn Police Division
>Theft of article from unlocked auto was reported in the 3800 block of Falcon Crest Court.
>Unlawful breaking and entering an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Belmonte Drive.
>Theft of article from auto was reported in the 3600 block of Hawks Landing.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 400 block of Lem Morrison Drive.
>Frist-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported in the 100 block of West Magnolia Avenue.
>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 500 block of Webster Road.
>First-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 200 block of Wire Road.
>Second-degree theft of property and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 1100 block of South College Street.
Opelika Police Department
>A burglary occurred in the 400 block of Commanchee Drive.
Lanett Police Department
>Unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 4200 block of South Phillips Road.
Valley Police Department
>Second-degree theft by deception was reported in the 100 block of Cleveland Road.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 200 block of Harmon Street.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
>Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at the intersection of Lee Road 166 and Lee Road 147, Opelika.
>Discharge firearm into an unoccupied dwelling or vehicle and second-degree criminal mischief were reported at Beauregard Drugs, 7667 Alabama Highway 51, Opelika.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 19700 block of U.S. Highway 280, Smiths.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 19000 block of U.S. Highway 280 East, Smiths.
>First-degree theft of property and third-degree theft of property were reported at 19707 U.S. Highway 280 East, Smiths.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 700 block of Lee Road 640, Salem.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Willis Allen Quick, 47, of Jacksons Gap, was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.