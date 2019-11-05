Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Theft of article from unlocked auto was reported in the 3800 block of Falcon Crest Court.

>Unlawful breaking and entering an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Belmonte Drive.

>Theft of article from auto was reported in the 3600 block of Hawks Landing.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 400 block of Lem Morrison Drive.

>Frist-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported in the 100 block of West Magnolia Avenue.

>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 500 block of Webster Road.

>First-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 200 block of Wire Road.

>Second-degree theft of property and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 1100 block of South College Street.

Opelika Police Department

>A burglary occurred in the 400 block of Commanchee Drive.

Lanett Police Department

>Unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 4200 block of South Phillips Road.

Valley Police Department

>Second-degree theft by deception was reported in the 100 block of Cleveland Road.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 200 block of Harmon Street.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

>Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at the intersection of Lee Road 166 and Lee Road 147, Opelika.

>Discharge firearm into an unoccupied dwelling or vehicle and second-degree criminal mischief were reported at Beauregard Drugs, 7667 Alabama Highway 51, Opelika.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 19700 block of U.S. Highway 280, Smiths.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 19000 block of U.S. Highway 280 East, Smiths.

>First-degree theft of property and third-degree theft of property were reported at 19707 U.S. Highway 280 East, Smiths.

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 700 block of Lee Road 640, Salem.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Willis Allen Quick, 47, of Jacksons Gap, was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

