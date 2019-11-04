Police lights

Opelika Police Department

>Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 1500 block of Frederick Road.

>First-degree theft of property occurred in the 1300 block of Fitzpatrick Avenue.

>Abdinasir Tayib Mohamed, 38, of Atlanta, was arrested as a fugitive from justice.

Valley Police Department

>Second-degree assault was reported in the 5200 block of 23rd Boulevard.

>Mona Nicole Green, 45, of Valley, was arrested and charged with distribution of a controlled substance.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Kimberly Nicole Smitherman, 58, Selma, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

