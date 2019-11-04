Opelika Police Department
>Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 1500 block of Frederick Road.
>First-degree theft of property occurred in the 1300 block of Fitzpatrick Avenue.
>Abdinasir Tayib Mohamed, 38, of Atlanta, was arrested as a fugitive from justice.
Valley Police Department
>Second-degree assault was reported in the 5200 block of 23rd Boulevard.
>Mona Nicole Green, 45, of Valley, was arrested and charged with distribution of a controlled substance.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Kimberly Nicole Smitherman, 58, Selma, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
