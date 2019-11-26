Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 400 block of North Gay Street.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Jones Street.

>First-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 300 block of Webster Road.

>Tabitha Dawn Baker, 39, of Salem, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (controlled substance).

>Michael Roy Devoise, 56, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>Chadwick Robert Connors, 28, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence (alcohol).

>Isaac Baklanov was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Ethan Drake Wilson, 19, of Columbus, Georgia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 800 block of North Donahue Drive.

>Theft of article from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Tanglewood Avenue.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 500 block of Mary Lane.

>First-degree criminal trespass and harassment were reported in the 700 block of Martin Luther King Drive.

>Auto theft was reported in the 100 block of South Brookewood Drive.

Opelika Police Department

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 3500 block of Dale Avenue.

>A burglary and theft occurred in the 500 block of Fox Run Parkway.

>A burglary and theft occurred in the 700 block of Orchard Avenue.

>Second-degree theft of property occurred at Hampton Inn & Suites, 3000 Capps Way.

>A burglary and theft occurred in the 2900 block of Birmingham Highway.

>Several unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the area of Blackhawk Drive/Arrowhead Avenue/Mockingbird Lane, Terracewood Court/Grand National Parkway.

>Felony assault occurred Saturday on First Avenue near North 20th Street.

>Hamani Kwesi Ingram, 27, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the first block of Lee Road 661, Auburn.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 148, Opelika.

>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported at 2905 Lee Road 148, Opelika.

>Chezaree Dior Davidson, 23, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (controlled substance), failure to appear and second-degree possession of marijuana.

Lanett Police Department

>Antonio Perez Mendez, 31, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

>Morris Neblett, 40, of West Point, Georgia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Valley Police Department

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft were reported in the 6400 block of Cleveland Road.

>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 1800 block of 30th Street.

>Rodney Lynn Shelander, 41, of Valley, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Christopher Fernard Melson, 47, of Phenix City, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

>Third-degree arson was reported in the 1400 block of River Road.

>Indecent exposure was reported in the 1000 block of Chamber Drive.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Christopher Marable, 42, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of marijuana.

>Heather Turner, 36, of Opelika, was arrested on grand jury indictments charging her with producing porn minor and two counts of producing obscene material.

>Hannah Ashton Witcher, 27, of Jefferson, Georgia, was arrested on grand jury indictments charging her with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

