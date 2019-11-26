Auburn Police Division
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 400 block of North Gay Street.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Jones Street.
>First-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 300 block of Webster Road.
>Tabitha Dawn Baker, 39, of Salem, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (controlled substance).
>Michael Roy Devoise, 56, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Chadwick Robert Connors, 28, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Isaac Baklanov was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Ethan Drake Wilson, 19, of Columbus, Georgia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 800 block of North Donahue Drive.
>Theft of article from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Tanglewood Avenue.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 500 block of Mary Lane.
>First-degree criminal trespass and harassment were reported in the 700 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
>Auto theft was reported in the 100 block of South Brookewood Drive.
Opelika Police Department
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 3500 block of Dale Avenue.
>A burglary and theft occurred in the 500 block of Fox Run Parkway.
>A burglary and theft occurred in the 700 block of Orchard Avenue.
>Second-degree theft of property occurred at Hampton Inn & Suites, 3000 Capps Way.
>A burglary and theft occurred in the 2900 block of Birmingham Highway.
>Several unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the area of Blackhawk Drive/Arrowhead Avenue/Mockingbird Lane, Terracewood Court/Grand National Parkway.
>Felony assault occurred Saturday on First Avenue near North 20th Street.
>Hamani Kwesi Ingram, 27, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the first block of Lee Road 661, Auburn.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 148, Opelika.
>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported at 2905 Lee Road 148, Opelika.
>Chezaree Dior Davidson, 23, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (controlled substance), failure to appear and second-degree possession of marijuana.
Lanett Police Department
>Antonio Perez Mendez, 31, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
>Morris Neblett, 40, of West Point, Georgia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Valley Police Department
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft were reported in the 6400 block of Cleveland Road.
>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 1800 block of 30th Street.
>Rodney Lynn Shelander, 41, of Valley, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Christopher Fernard Melson, 47, of Phenix City, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
>Third-degree arson was reported in the 1400 block of River Road.
>Indecent exposure was reported in the 1000 block of Chamber Drive.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Christopher Marable, 42, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of marijuana.
>Heather Turner, 36, of Opelika, was arrested on grand jury indictments charging her with producing porn minor and two counts of producing obscene material.
>Hannah Ashton Witcher, 27, of Jefferson, Georgia, was arrested on grand jury indictments charging her with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.