Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

Lisa Michelle Barnes, 38, of Valley, was arrested and charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance and first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.

Robert Chad Kelley, 27, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with second-degree theft of property.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

First-degree theft of property reported on Highway 50 in Dadeville.

Auburn Police Division

Second-degree theft of property from an unlocked vehicle reported in the 3600 block of Hawthorn Court.

Second-degree theft of property from an unlocked vehicle reported in the 500 block of Jasmine Lane.

Second-degree theft of property from an unlocked vehicle reported in the 500 block of Lee Road 53.

Theft from unlocked vehicle reported in the 1500 block of Marley Lane.

