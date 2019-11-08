Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
Lisa Michelle Barnes, 38, of Valley, was arrested and charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance and first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.
Robert Chad Kelley, 27, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with second-degree theft of property.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
First-degree theft of property reported on Highway 50 in Dadeville.
Auburn Police Division
Second-degree theft of property from an unlocked vehicle reported in the 3600 block of Hawthorn Court.
Second-degree theft of property from an unlocked vehicle reported in the 500 block of Jasmine Lane.
Second-degree theft of property from an unlocked vehicle reported in the 500 block of Lee Road 53.
Theft from unlocked vehicle reported in the 1500 block of Marley Lane.
