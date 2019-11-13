Opelika Police Department
>Dakota Edward Overton, 24, of Opelika, was arrested on a warrant charging him with first-degree theft of property.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
>Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam), possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree criminal trespass were reported in the 4000 block of Lee Road 430, Smiths.
>First-degree theft of property was reported at Johnson Auto Salvage, 984 Lee Road 203, Salem.
>Second-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary were reported at Opelika RV Outlet, 6750 U.S. Highway 280 East, Opelika.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, third-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 1400 block of Lee Road 427, Phenix City.
Auburn Police Division
>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 600 block of Spencer Avenue.
>A peeping tom was reported in the 600 block of North Gay Street.
>Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 700 block of West Magnolia Avenue.
>Antrell Ja'Von Thiena, 26, of Lauderdale, Florida, was arrested and charged with second-degree theft of property and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.
>Karla Cecilia Osorio-Benavidez was arrested on and Opelika warrant charged her with torture/willful abuse of child.
Valley Police Department
>Third-degree burglary, second-degree theft and first-degree criminal mischief were reported in the 4500 block of Fairfax ByPass.
>Third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief were reported in the 4500 block of Fairfax ByPass.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft were reported in the 700 block of Lake Placid Loop.
>Rodney Wayne Hammock, 31, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with attempting to elude, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
>Victoria Deloach Morris, 43, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Lanett Police Department
>Clayton Roberts, 33, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal trespass.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 1900 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway.
>Second-degree assault was reported in the 600 block of North 12th Avenue.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>An assault was reported on Oak Ridge Road in Dadeville.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.