Opelika Police Department

>Dakota Edward Overton, 24, of Opelika, was arrested on a warrant charging him with first-degree theft of property. 

Lee County Sheriff's Office

>Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam), possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree criminal trespass were reported in the 4000 block of Lee Road 430, Smiths. 

>First-degree theft of property was reported at Johnson Auto Salvage, 984 Lee Road 203, Salem.

>Second-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary were reported at Opelika RV Outlet, 6750 U.S. Highway 280 East, Opelika. 

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, third-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 1400 block of Lee Road 427, Phenix City. 

Auburn Police Division

>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 600 block of Spencer Avenue. 

>A peeping tom was reported in the 600 block of North Gay Street. 

>Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 700 block of West Magnolia Avenue. 

>Antrell Ja'Von Thiena, 26, of Lauderdale, Florida, was arrested and charged with second-degree theft of property and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle. 

>Karla Cecilia Osorio-Benavidez was arrested on and Opelika warrant charged her with torture/willful abuse of child. 

Valley Police Department

>Third-degree burglary, second-degree theft and first-degree criminal mischief were reported in the 4500 block of Fairfax ByPass.

>Third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief were reported in the 4500 block of Fairfax ByPass.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft were reported in the 700 block of Lake Placid Loop.

>Rodney Wayne Hammock, 31, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with attempting to elude, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

>Victoria Deloach Morris, 43, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

Lanett Police Department

>Clayton Roberts, 33, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal trespass.

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 1900 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway.

>Second-degree assault was reported in the 600 block of North 12th Avenue.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>An assault was reported on Oak Ridge Road in Dadeville.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

