Auburn Police Division

>Tyler James Wilson was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 

>Discharge firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle was reported in the 900 block of Slaughter Avenue. 

>Third-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal trespass were reported in the 400 block of Webster Road. 

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1700 block of Creekwood Trail. 

Opelika Police Department

>Andrew Smyrna, 32, of Ellenwood, Georgia, was arrested on two felony warrants charging him with identity theft.

Lanett Police Department

>Brittany Ward, 32, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with theft of services and criminal tampering.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Sandra Sims, 54, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

