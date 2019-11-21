Auburn Police Division
>Tyler James Wilson was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Discharge firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle was reported in the 900 block of Slaughter Avenue.
>Third-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal trespass were reported in the 400 block of Webster Road.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1700 block of Creekwood Trail.
Opelika Police Department
>Andrew Smyrna, 32, of Ellenwood, Georgia, was arrested on two felony warrants charging him with identity theft.
Lanett Police Department
>Brittany Ward, 32, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with theft of services and criminal tampering.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Sandra Sims, 54, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.