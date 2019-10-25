Auburn Police Division
>Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of West Magnolia Avenue.
>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 300 block of East Thach Avenue.
>David Lee Smith, 51, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary.
>Rodney Rapheal Cooper was arrested and charged with second-degree trespass.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
>Third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief were reported at 1032 Lee Road 240, Salem.
>Second-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 450, Phenix City.
Opelika Police Department
>First-degree theft of property occurred in the 2800 block of Wyndham Gate Boulevard.
>Rodney Rapheal Cooper, 49, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with third-degree theft of property and second-degree criminal trespass.
>Gumercindo Bartolon Rodriguez, 27, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Lanett Police Department
>Wade Daniel, 45, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal trespass.
>Lamichael Dawson, 35, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 300 block of North 15th Street.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
