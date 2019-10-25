Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of West Magnolia Avenue. 

>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 300 block of East Thach Avenue. 

>David Lee Smith, 51, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary. 

>Rodney Rapheal Cooper was arrested and charged with second-degree trespass. 

Lee County Sheriff's Office

>Third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief were reported at 1032 Lee Road 240, Salem. 

>Second-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 450, Phenix City.

Opelika Police Department

>First-degree theft of property occurred in the 2800 block of Wyndham Gate Boulevard.

>Rodney Rapheal Cooper, 49, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with third-degree theft of property and second-degree criminal trespass.

>Gumercindo Bartolon Rodriguez, 27, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Lanett Police Department

>Wade Daniel, 45, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal trespass.

>Lamichael Dawson, 35, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 300 block of North 15th Street.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

