Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>First-degree criminal trespass and fourth-degree theft of property were reported Friday in the 400 block of Cary Drive. 

>First-degree possession of a forged instrument and third-degree theft of property were reported Friday in the 1700 block of South College Street. 

>First-degree theft of property was reported Friday in the 400 block of West Magnolia Avenue.

>Third-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal trespass were reported Saturday in the 2200 block of Watercrest Drive.

>A 36-year-old, of Auburn, was arrested Friday on a Dadeville Police Department warrant charging them with distribution of a controlled substance. 

>An 18-year-old, of Auburn, was arrested Friday and charged with possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana. 

>Malika Jannat Winchester, 34, of Auburn, was arrested Saturday and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

>Luis Fernando Salazar was arrested Saturday and charged with public intoxication. 

>Mitchell James Rottier was arrested Saturday and charged with public intoxication.

>Eric Winston Garner, 20, of Auburn, was arrested Sunday and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

>Ryan Eugene Ferguson was arrested Sunday and charged with public intoxication. 

Opelika Police Department

>A robbery was reported in the 3500 block of Dale Avenue. 

Lanett Police Department

>Third-degree burglary, criminal mischief and theft of property were reported in the 1100 block of North 10th Street. 

Valley Police Department

>Second-degree theft of property, menacing, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card and terroristic threats were reported in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue. 

>First-degree theft of property and third-degree domestic violence (harassment) were reported inthe 600 block of Lake Placid Loop. 

>Michael Wayne Hadaway, 54, of Valley, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. 

>James Terrall Forney, 43, of Valley, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. 

>Valentee Rashad Cotton, 29, of Valley, was arrested and charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest, attempting to elude police officers and disorderly conduct. 

>Derrick Roddrecus Jones, 35, of Montgomery, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. 

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

Get Our Daily News and Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments