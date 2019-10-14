Auburn Police Division
>First-degree criminal trespass and fourth-degree theft of property were reported Friday in the 400 block of Cary Drive.
>First-degree possession of a forged instrument and third-degree theft of property were reported Friday in the 1700 block of South College Street.
>First-degree theft of property was reported Friday in the 400 block of West Magnolia Avenue.
>Third-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal trespass were reported Saturday in the 2200 block of Watercrest Drive.
>A 36-year-old, of Auburn, was arrested Friday on a Dadeville Police Department warrant charging them with distribution of a controlled substance.
>An 18-year-old, of Auburn, was arrested Friday and charged with possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana.
>Malika Jannat Winchester, 34, of Auburn, was arrested Saturday and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Luis Fernando Salazar was arrested Saturday and charged with public intoxication.
>Mitchell James Rottier was arrested Saturday and charged with public intoxication.
>Eric Winston Garner, 20, of Auburn, was arrested Sunday and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Ryan Eugene Ferguson was arrested Sunday and charged with public intoxication.
Opelika Police Department
>A robbery was reported in the 3500 block of Dale Avenue.
Lanett Police Department
>Third-degree burglary, criminal mischief and theft of property were reported in the 1100 block of North 10th Street.
Valley Police Department
>Second-degree theft of property, menacing, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card and terroristic threats were reported in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue.
>First-degree theft of property and third-degree domestic violence (harassment) were reported inthe 600 block of Lake Placid Loop.
>Michael Wayne Hadaway, 54, of Valley, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
>James Terrall Forney, 43, of Valley, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
>Valentee Rashad Cotton, 29, of Valley, was arrested and charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest, attempting to elude police officers and disorderly conduct.
>Derrick Roddrecus Jones, 35, of Montgomery, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
