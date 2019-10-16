Opelika Police Department
>First-degree theft of property occurred at Eagle Gas Station, 1700 Capps Landing.
Lanett Police Department
>Quintavius Davis, 31, of LaGrange, Georgia, was arrested and charged with attempting to elude a police officer, fourth-degree receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana and first-degree criminal trespass.
Valley Police Department
>Fourth-degree theft of property and second-degree criminal trespass were reported in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue.
>Secedrick Flournory, 43, of Valley, was arrested and charged with torture/willful abuse of a child.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Jarrod Lee Jones, 20, of Franklin, Georgia, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana.
>Hannah Lee Jackson, 21, of Franklin, Georgia, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.