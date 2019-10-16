Police lights

Opelika Police Department

>First-degree theft of property occurred at Eagle Gas Station, 1700 Capps Landing.

Lanett Police Department

>Quintavius Davis, 31, of LaGrange, Georgia, was arrested and charged with attempting to elude a police officer, fourth-degree receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana and first-degree criminal trespass.

Valley Police Department

>Fourth-degree theft of property and second-degree criminal trespass were reported in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue.

>Secedrick Flournory, 43, of Valley, was arrested and charged with torture/willful abuse of a child.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Jarrod Lee Jones, 20, of Franklin, Georgia, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana.

>Hannah Lee Jackson, 21, of Franklin, Georgia, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

