Auburn Police Division
>Michael Wayne Duncan was arrested Friday and charged with public intoxication.
>An Auburn 20-year-old was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
>Conner Francis O'Brien, 18, of Auburn, was arrested Saturday and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>James Joseph Heuser was arrested Saturday and charged with public intoxication.
>Brianna Marie Michel was arrested Sunday and charged with public intoxication and giving false identification to law enforcement officer.
>An Union Springs 53-year-old was arrested Sunday and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
>Cameron Cody Armstrong was arrested Sunday and charged with public intoxication.
>Jonan De Jesus Ayala-Martinez, 39, of Auburn, was arrested Sunday and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Modesto Godinez Garcia, 30, of Auburn, was arrested Sunday and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Andres Mendes Sanchez was arrested Sunday and charged with public intoxication.
>Theft of articles from an unsecured vehicle was reported Friday in the 4300 block of Golf Club Drive.
>First-degree criminal trespass was reported Friday in the 100 block of North Ross Street.
>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported Saturday in the 600 block of North Gay Street.
>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported Saturday in the 100 block of East University Drive.
>First-degree theft of property was reported Sunday in the 100 block of West Magnolia Avenue.
>Auto breaking and entering was reported Sunday in the 1300 block of North Dean Road.
>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported Sunday in the 900 block of North Donahue Drive.
>First-degree theft of property was reported Sunday in the 700 block of West Glenn Avenue.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported Sunday in the 200 block of South College Street.
Opelika Police Department
>Discharging firearm into unoccupied vehicle occurred in the 500 block of North Eighth Street. No injuries were reported.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 1600 block of Spring Drive.
>John Wesley Torbert, Jr., 34, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Lanett Police Department
>Harlis Trever Wood, 27, of Wedowee, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Kevin Detez Busby, 25, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.
Valley Police Department
>Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 1600 block of Crest Club Drive.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 2900 block of 20th Avenue.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
>First-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary were reported in the 500 block of Lee Road 424, Salem.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 1700 block of Lee Road 375, Valley.
>First-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary were reported in the 2400 block of Lee Road 279, Salem.
>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported at R&D Auto Sales, 2880 Alabama Highway 169, Opelika.
>Third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property were reported at 2432 Lee Road 279, Salem.
>Second-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary were reported in Auburn.
>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported at Sun Self Storage, 2600 Alabama Highway 169, Opelika.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
