Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Michael Wayne Duncan was arrested Friday and charged with public intoxication. 

>An Auburn 20-year-old was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

>An Auburn 20-year-old was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

>Conner Francis O'Brien, 18, of Auburn, was arrested Saturday and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

>James Joseph Heuser was arrested Saturday and charged with public intoxication.

>Brianna Marie Michel was arrested Sunday and charged with public intoxication and giving false identification to law enforcement officer. 

>An Union Springs 53-year-old was arrested Sunday and charged with possession of a controlled substance. 

>Cameron Cody Armstrong was arrested Sunday and charged with public intoxication.

>Jonan De Jesus Ayala-Martinez, 39, of Auburn, was arrested Sunday and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

>Modesto Godinez Garcia, 30, of Auburn, was arrested Sunday and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>Andres Mendes Sanchez was arrested Sunday and charged with public intoxication. 

>Theft of articles from an unsecured vehicle was reported Friday in the 4300 block of Golf Club Drive. 

>First-degree criminal trespass was reported Friday in the 100 block of North Ross Street. 

>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported Saturday in the 600 block of North Gay Street. 

>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported Saturday in the 100 block of East University Drive. 

>First-degree theft of property was reported Sunday in the 100 block of West Magnolia Avenue. 

>Auto breaking and entering was reported Sunday in the 1300 block of North Dean Road. 

>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported Sunday in the 900 block of North Donahue Drive. 

>First-degree theft of property was reported Sunday in the 700 block of West Glenn Avenue. 

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported Sunday in the 200 block of South College Street. 

Opelika Police Department

>Discharging firearm into unoccupied vehicle occurred in the 500 block of North Eighth Street. No injuries were reported.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 1600 block of Spring Drive.

>John Wesley Torbert, Jr., 34, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Lanett Police Department

>Harlis Trever Wood, 27, of Wedowee, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Kevin Detez Busby, 25, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

Valley Police Department

>Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 1600 block of Crest Club Drive.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 2900 block of 20th Avenue.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

>First-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary were reported in the 500 block of Lee Road 424, Salem.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 1700 block of Lee Road 375, Valley.

>First-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary were reported in the 2400 block of Lee Road 279, Salem.

>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported at R&D Auto Sales, 2880 Alabama Highway 169, Opelika.

>Third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property were reported at 2432 Lee Road 279, Salem.

>Second-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary were reported in Auburn.

>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported at Sun Self Storage, 2600 Alabama Highway 169, Opelika.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

Get Our Daily News and Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments