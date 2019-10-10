Auburn Police Division
>Theft of article from auto, first-degree theft of property and criminal mischief were reported in the 1800 block of Opelika Road.
>Charles Vance Dozier was arrested and charged with second-degree cruelty to dog/cat.
>Katie Beth Ledbetter was arrested and charged with second-degree cruelty to dog/cat.
>Omar Perez-Domingo was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Omar Perez-Domingo, 18, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property.
Opelika Police Department
>Unlawful breaking and entering and theft occurred in the 2500 block of Third Avenue.
>Unlawful breaking and entering and theft occurred in the 3600 block of Randall Drive.
>Unlawful breaking and entering and theft occurred in the 3400 block of Chilton Avnue.
>John Nathan Core, 60, of Tuskegee, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Lanett Police Department
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 1400 block of South Gilmer Avenue.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 100 block of South Third Avenue.
Valley Police Department
>Peggy Faye Hurst, 49, of Valley, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
