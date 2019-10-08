police lights

Auburn Police Division

>A burglary of a non-residence, without force, was reported in the 1900 block of South College Street.

>Second-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 1200 block of Wire Road.

>Cruelty to animals was reported in the 1600 block of Lee Road 12.

>Impersonating peace officer was reported in the 1500 block of Opelika Road.

>Shockey Jerrell Smarr, 31, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with second-degree receiving stolen property.

Opelika Police Department

>Zachary Caleb Vollor, 36, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Hugh Thomas Posey, 71, of Five Points, was arrested and charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and sexual abuse of a child less than 12.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>Deangelo Davis, of Camp Hill, was arrested on grand jury indictments for criminal negligent homicide.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

