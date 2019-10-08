Auburn Police Division
>A burglary of a non-residence, without force, was reported in the 1900 block of South College Street.
>Second-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 1200 block of Wire Road.
>Cruelty to animals was reported in the 1600 block of Lee Road 12.
>Impersonating peace officer was reported in the 1500 block of Opelika Road.
>Shockey Jerrell Smarr, 31, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with second-degree receiving stolen property.
Opelika Police Department
>Zachary Caleb Vollor, 36, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Hugh Thomas Posey, 71, of Five Points, was arrested and charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and sexual abuse of a child less than 12.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>Deangelo Davis, of Camp Hill, was arrested on grand jury indictments for criminal negligent homicide.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
