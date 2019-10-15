Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>A burglary of a non-residence, with force, was reported in the 900 block of Opelika Road. 

>Cyrus Dale Stewart, 53, of Tallassee, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property, fourth-degree receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

>Joshua Michael Staley, 24, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

Opelika Police Department

>An attempted burglary occurred at SO-LO Gas Station, 823 Crawford Road.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 100 block of Chester Avenue.

Valley Police Department

>Breaking and entering of a vehicle, third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 200 block of Combs Street.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Gwendalyn Beth Riley, 45, of Valley, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana and driving under the influence of alcohol.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

