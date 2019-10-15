Auburn Police Division
>A burglary of a non-residence, with force, was reported in the 900 block of Opelika Road.
>Cyrus Dale Stewart, 53, of Tallassee, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property, fourth-degree receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
>Joshua Michael Staley, 24, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Opelika Police Department
>An attempted burglary occurred at SO-LO Gas Station, 823 Crawford Road.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 100 block of Chester Avenue.
Valley Police Department
>Breaking and entering of a vehicle, third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 200 block of Combs Street.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Gwendalyn Beth Riley, 45, of Valley, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana and driving under the influence of alcohol.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.