Auburn Police Division
>Savannah Leigh Register, 21, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Opelika Police Department
>First-degree theft of property occurred at WalMart, 2900 Pepperell Parkway.
>Roderick Kenneth Harp, 44, of Montezuma, Georgia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Lanett Police Department
>Second-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 1700 block of 21st Street Southwest.
Valley Police Department
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 600 block of Fob James Drive.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
