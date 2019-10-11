Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Savannah Leigh Register, 21, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

Opelika Police Department

>First-degree theft of property occurred at WalMart, 2900 Pepperell Parkway.

>Roderick Kenneth Harp, 44, of Montezuma, Georgia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Lanett Police Department

>Second-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 1700 block of 21st Street Southwest.

Valley Police Department

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 600 block of Fob James Drive.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

Get Our Daily News and Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Recommended for you

Load comments