Auburn Police Division

>First-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported in the 1500 block of Opelika Road.

>Cayley S. Luger was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

Opelika Police Department

>A burglary and theft occurred at Almost Anything Pawn, 221 South Ninth Street.

>An unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred at WalMart, 2900 Pepperell Parkway.

>Robert Lee Brooks, 49, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Valley Police Department

>Jamuel Orlando Moore, 50, of Valley, was arrested and charged with using false identity to obstruct justice and possession of a controlled substance.

>April Marie Baek, 43, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana.

