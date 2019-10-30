Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Discharge firearm into an occupied dwelling and discharge firearm into an unoccupied vehicle were reported in the 800 block of Lunsford Drive.

>Discharge firearm into an occupied dwelling was reported in the 100 block of Hemlock Drive.

>Discharge firearm in city limits was reported in the 1100 block of South Donahue Drive.

>Anthony Louis Madson Jr., was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Latoya Richardson Chisholm was arrested and charged with giving false identification to law enforcement officer and second-degree theft of property.

>Marcus Giddens, 44, of Auburn, was arrested on an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office warrant charging him with second-degree assault.

Valley Police Department

>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 2200 block of Columbus Road.

Lanett Police Department

>Barnard Glaze, 55, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Terry Lee Smith, 33, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with second-degree rape and second-degree bail jumping.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

