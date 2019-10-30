Auburn Police Division
>Discharge firearm into an occupied dwelling and discharge firearm into an unoccupied vehicle were reported in the 800 block of Lunsford Drive.
>Discharge firearm into an occupied dwelling was reported in the 100 block of Hemlock Drive.
>Discharge firearm in city limits was reported in the 1100 block of South Donahue Drive.
>Anthony Louis Madson Jr., was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Latoya Richardson Chisholm was arrested and charged with giving false identification to law enforcement officer and second-degree theft of property.
>Marcus Giddens, 44, of Auburn, was arrested on an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office warrant charging him with second-degree assault.
Valley Police Department
>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 2200 block of Columbus Road.
Lanett Police Department
>Barnard Glaze, 55, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Terry Lee Smith, 33, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with second-degree rape and second-degree bail jumping.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.