Auburn Police Division
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1700 block of South College Street.
>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 300 block of South Donahue Drive.
>Patty Lynn Richardson, 47, of Temple, Georgia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Opelika Police Department
>Unlawful breaking and entering and theft occurred at Jack’s, 1903 Pepperell Parkway.
>Michael Elias Ruda, 47, of Smiths, was arrested on warrants charging him with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree theft of property.
Lanett Police Department
>Rickey Walker, 56, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree theft of property.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1100 block of South Fifth Street.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>Laura Payne, of Jacksons Gap, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
