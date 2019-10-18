Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1700 block of South College Street.

>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 300 block of South Donahue Drive.

>Patty Lynn Richardson, 47, of Temple, Georgia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Opelika Police Department

>Unlawful breaking and entering and theft occurred at Jack’s, 1903 Pepperell Parkway.

>Michael Elias Ruda, 47, of Smiths, was arrested on warrants charging him with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree theft of property.

Lanett Police Department

>Rickey Walker, 56, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree theft of property.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1100 block of South Fifth Street.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>Laura Payne, of Jacksons Gap, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

Get Our Daily News and Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments