Police lights

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>Theft was reported on Macedonia Road in Tallassee.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>William B. Mitchell, 37, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal mischief, trafficking methamphetamine, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

Get Our Daily News and Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments