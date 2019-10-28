Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>Theft was reported on Macedonia Road in Tallassee.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>William B. Mitchell, 37, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal mischief, trafficking methamphetamine, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.