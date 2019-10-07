police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported Friday in the 800 block of Tullahoma Drive.

>First-degree criminal trespass was reported Friday in the 1500 block of Millbranch Drive.

>First-degree theft of property was reported Friday in the 1100 block of South College Street.

>First-degree criminal trespass was reported Saturday in the 800 block of Cheyenne Avenue.

>Indecent exposure was reported Saturday in the 100 block of Tichenor Avenue.

>Indecent exposure was reported Saturday in the 1300 block of South Donahue Drive.

>Deondre Jonta King, 22, of Auburn, was arrested Friday and charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property.

>Bilal J. Abdallah, 29, of Kent, Washington, was arrested Friday and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol), disorderly conduct and giving false identification to law enforcement officer.

>James Joseph Raines was arrested Friday and charged with public intoxication.

>John Edward King, 31, of Notasulga, was arrested Saturday and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>Chancellor D. Brown was arrested Sunday and charged with public intoxication.

>Jarrett Anthony Shealey was arrested Sunday and charged with public intoxication and carrying a pistol unlawfully.

>Alan Jordan Tate, 21, of Opelika, was arrested Sunday and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

Opelika Police Department

>A burglary and theft occurred in the 1600 block of Third Avenue.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle occurred in the 200 block of Morris Avenue.

>A burglary and theft occurred in the 1800 block of Bull Durham Street.

>Shawn Dewon Callaway, 34, of Auburn, was arrested Friday and charged with driving under the influence.

>Anibal Arturo Gomez, 25, of Opelika, was arrested Sunday and charged with driving under the influence.

Lanett Police Department

>Detrelle Jones, 23, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree assault and first-degree burglary.

>Banita Roberts, 48, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Phillip Renfro, 36, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

>Desmond Merritts, 26, of West Point, Georgia,  was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 4400 block of County Road 289.

Valley Police Department

>Cruelty to animals was reported in the 4100 block of County Road 388.

>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 1500 block of Ben Brown Road.

>Marco Antonio Moneno-Aurelo, 18, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with minor in possession of alcohol.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Phillip Thomas Renfro, 36, was arrested and charged with four counts of possession porn material of minors.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

