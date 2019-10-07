Auburn Police Division
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported Friday in the 800 block of Tullahoma Drive.
>First-degree criminal trespass was reported Friday in the 1500 block of Millbranch Drive.
>First-degree theft of property was reported Friday in the 1100 block of South College Street.
>First-degree criminal trespass was reported Saturday in the 800 block of Cheyenne Avenue.
>Indecent exposure was reported Saturday in the 100 block of Tichenor Avenue.
>Indecent exposure was reported Saturday in the 1300 block of South Donahue Drive.
>Deondre Jonta King, 22, of Auburn, was arrested Friday and charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property.
>Bilal J. Abdallah, 29, of Kent, Washington, was arrested Friday and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol), disorderly conduct and giving false identification to law enforcement officer.
>James Joseph Raines was arrested Friday and charged with public intoxication.
>John Edward King, 31, of Notasulga, was arrested Saturday and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Chancellor D. Brown was arrested Sunday and charged with public intoxication.
>Jarrett Anthony Shealey was arrested Sunday and charged with public intoxication and carrying a pistol unlawfully.
>Alan Jordan Tate, 21, of Opelika, was arrested Sunday and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Opelika Police Department
>A burglary and theft occurred in the 1600 block of Third Avenue.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle occurred in the 200 block of Morris Avenue.
>A burglary and theft occurred in the 1800 block of Bull Durham Street.
>Shawn Dewon Callaway, 34, of Auburn, was arrested Friday and charged with driving under the influence.
>Anibal Arturo Gomez, 25, of Opelika, was arrested Sunday and charged with driving under the influence.
Lanett Police Department
>Detrelle Jones, 23, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree assault and first-degree burglary.
>Banita Roberts, 48, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Phillip Renfro, 36, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.
>Desmond Merritts, 26, of West Point, Georgia, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 4400 block of County Road 289.
Valley Police Department
>Cruelty to animals was reported in the 4100 block of County Road 388.
>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 1500 block of Ben Brown Road.
>Marco Antonio Moneno-Aurelo, 18, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with minor in possession of alcohol.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Phillip Thomas Renfro, 36, was arrested and charged with four counts of possession porn material of minors.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
