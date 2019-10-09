Auburn Police Division
>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Webster Road.
>First-degree robbery was reported in the 300 block of Webster Road.
>Maynor Perez Perez, 22, Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
Lanett Police Department
>Thurbert Christopher Hall, 36, Lanett, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Richard lee Hugley, 45, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with attempted to commit murder.
>Lewis Woodard, 58, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with 30 counts of possession of child pornography.
>Attempted murder was reported in the 1200 block of East Third Avenue.
Valley Police Department
>Lynn Griffin, 48, of Hamilton, Georgia, was arrested and charged with public lewdness.
>Anthony Craig Simmons, 32, of Salem, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Jason Matthew Kirkland, 25, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
