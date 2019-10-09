Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Webster Road.

>First-degree robbery was reported in the 300 block of Webster Road.

>Maynor Perez Perez, 22, Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Lanett Police Department

>Thurbert Christopher Hall, 36, Lanett, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Richard lee Hugley, 45, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with attempted to commit murder.

>Lewis Woodard, 58, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with 30 counts of possession of child pornography.

>Attempted murder was reported in the 1200 block of East Third Avenue.

Valley Police Department

>Lynn Griffin, 48, of Hamilton, Georgia, was arrested and charged with public lewdness.

>Anthony Craig Simmons, 32, of Salem, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Jason Matthew Kirkland, 25, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

>Lewis Woodard, 58, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with 30 counts of possession of porn material of minors.  

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

Get Our Daily News and Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Recommended for you

Load comments