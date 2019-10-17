Auburn Police Division
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 300 block of West Thach Concourse.
>Sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old was reported in the 300 block of Webster Road.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 1400 block of South College Street.
>Trevor Lynn Cofer, 23, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with first-degree voyeurism.
>A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with minor in possession of alcohol and public intoxication.
Opelika Police Department
>Unlawful breaking and entering and theft occurred at J Maxwell Salon, 3780 Pepperell Parkway.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.