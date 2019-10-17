Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 300 block of West Thach Concourse. 

>Sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old was reported in the 300 block of Webster Road. 

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 1400 block of South College Street. 

>Trevor Lynn Cofer, 23, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with first-degree voyeurism. 

>A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with minor in possession of alcohol and public intoxication. 

Opelika Police Department

>Unlawful breaking and entering and theft occurred at J Maxwell Salon, 3780 Pepperell Parkway.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

