Auburn Police Division

>Williams Edward Landrum Brooks was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Alexander Council Carroll was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

Opelika Police Department

>Several unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and thefts occurred in the Finchley Court/Warwick Drive area.

>Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 3800 block of Heritage Place.

>A robbery of an individual occurred in the parking lot of So-Lo Gas Station, 823 Crawford Road. No injuries were reported.

>A burglary and theft occurred in the 1400 block of Speedway Drive.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle occurred in the 2900 block of Waverly Parkway.

>Robert Lee Brooks, 49, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Lanett Police Department

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 900 block of North 14th Street.

>First-degree burglary and second-degree assault were reported in the 1800 block of 25th Street Southwest.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

>A house fire was reported at 15572 U.S. Highway 280 East, Smiths.

>Third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 8200 block of Lee Road 246, Smiths.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 769, Smiths.

>Discharge firearm into an unoccupied dwelling or vehicle was reported at 233 Lee Road 916, Smiths.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 80 block of Lee Road 555, Phenix City.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

