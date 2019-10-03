Auburn Police Division
>Williams Edward Landrum Brooks was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Alexander Council Carroll was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Opelika Police Department
>Several unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and thefts occurred in the Finchley Court/Warwick Drive area.
>Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 3800 block of Heritage Place.
>A robbery of an individual occurred in the parking lot of So-Lo Gas Station, 823 Crawford Road. No injuries were reported.
>A burglary and theft occurred in the 1400 block of Speedway Drive.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle occurred in the 2900 block of Waverly Parkway.
>Robert Lee Brooks, 49, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Lanett Police Department
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 900 block of North 14th Street.
>First-degree burglary and second-degree assault were reported in the 1800 block of 25th Street Southwest.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
>A house fire was reported at 15572 U.S. Highway 280 East, Smiths.
>Third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 8200 block of Lee Road 246, Smiths.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 769, Smiths.
>Discharge firearm into an unoccupied dwelling or vehicle was reported at 233 Lee Road 916, Smiths.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 80 block of Lee Road 555, Phenix City.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
