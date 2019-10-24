Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>First-degree robbery and second-degree receiving stolen property were reported in the 700 block of West Glenn Avenue. 

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 300 block of South College street. 

>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Cahaba Drive. 

>Larenz Arnez Cook, 22, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with second-degree receiving stolen property. 

>Kaylee Dawn Clark, 22, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. 

>Kristin Marie Tucker, 30, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with second-degree theft of property.

Chambers County Sheriff's Office

>James Lawrence McQuade, 55, of Shalimar, Florida, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance. 

>Douglas Paul Price, 41, of Valley, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. 

Opelika Police Department

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred at Dollar Tree, 3000 Pepperell Parkway.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 300 block of South Ninth Street.

>First-degree theft of property occurred in the 2300 block of Birmingham Highway.

Valley Police Department

>Harassment and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 1800 block of 46th Street.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

