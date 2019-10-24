Auburn Police Division
>First-degree robbery and second-degree receiving stolen property were reported in the 700 block of West Glenn Avenue.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 300 block of South College street.
>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Cahaba Drive.
>Larenz Arnez Cook, 22, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with second-degree receiving stolen property.
>Kaylee Dawn Clark, 22, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
>Kristin Marie Tucker, 30, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with second-degree theft of property.
Chambers County Sheriff's Office
>James Lawrence McQuade, 55, of Shalimar, Florida, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
>Douglas Paul Price, 41, of Valley, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Opelika Police Department
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred at Dollar Tree, 3000 Pepperell Parkway.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 300 block of South Ninth Street.
>First-degree theft of property occurred in the 2300 block of Birmingham Highway.
Valley Police Department
>Harassment and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 1800 block of 46th Street.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.